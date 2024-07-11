[Photos] Ananya Panday Unveils Her Ethnic Look With A Chic Mehendi Design

Ananya Panday is known for her role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and is one of the most well-known actresses in the industry. Apart from acting, she is also a social media user. The actress always shares updates related to her work and many more. The diva is currently enjoying Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies and shares stunning photos of herself showcasing her beauty in an ethnic look with a beautiful mehendi design. Check out the photos below!

Ananya Panday’s Photos In Ethnic Look-

Taking to Instagram post, Ananya Panday appeared charmingly at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi ceremony in a stunning fit. For the new photoshoot, Ananya graced her look with a desi style. The outfit features a stunning purple color V-neckline, a half-sleeved blouse with a gold cut-work unique design, a flared high-waist with gold work, and pairs with a polka dots gold work and border dupatta. The outfit is from Raw Mango.

Ananya Panday’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Ananya Panday’s beauty appearance is equally impressive. She completes her outfit with a middle-partition low ponytail hairstyle, adding a touch of elegance. The soft makeup highlights her stunning eyes, while the radiant cheeks and pink glossy lips which finishes her look. The gold neckpiece, earrings, rings, and a bracelet and a bindi became the focal point of her ensemble. Ananya’s outfit, with its modern and classic design, showcases her impeccable fashion sense and versatility for the event.

In the photos, Ananya dazzles her gorgeous look with a radiant smile and gives stunning poses for the photoshoot. The actress also gave a glimpse of herself with a minimal chic design mehendi on her hand. By sharing a photo, Ananya wrote, “Applied mehndi after like 100 years, and I think I’m obsessed and want to do it all the time.”

