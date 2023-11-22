[Photos] Ananya Panday’s recent luxe couture canvas is all about ‘sass n sexy’

Ananya Panday emerges as the undisputed style maestro, leaving a trail of chic enigma and fashion fervor. The photoshoot is not just a showcase of garments; it’s a journey through diverse aesthetics, a symphony of textures, and a testament to Ananya’s innate ability to turn every look into a fashion spectacle. Buckle up as we dissect her sartorial symphony, where each ensemble is a note in a melody played by the couture virtuosos Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, and more.

Ananya Panday didn’t just do a photoshoot for Elle magazine; she basically gave us a masterclass in slayage! In the first look, she casually strolls in rocking a red crew-neck jersey top and a low-waist washed habotai midi pencil skirt – because why not? Gucci, you’re doing amazing, sweetie! And those drop-shaped bezels? Swarovski just whispered, “Hello, glamour!”

But wait, there’s more! Look number two hits us like a chic tidal wave with Ananya rocking a cotton poplin self-tie shirt and a nautical print asymmetrical pleat skirt, all from Louis Vuitton. The gram necklace and empreinte hoops scream, “I woke up like this – flawless.”

Then, just when you think it can’t get any better, Ananya struts in look three like a bubblegum dream. Tory Burch’s bubble stripe cardigan and skirt combo make us want to join the chic bubble party. And those Luna drop earrings by Swarovski? Cue the celestial applause!

Look four takes us on a wild fashion ride – mixed stripe sleeveless henley top, frayed hem bootcut jeans, flowergram earrings, and a camera box bag, all by Louis Vuitton. Ananya basically said, “I’m not just a fashion icon; I’m a mood.”

In the fifth look, she wraps herself in a cotton jumper by Maison Valentino, serving cozy chic vibes. Faun hoops by Misho? Oh, they’re just adding the perfect touch of whimsy.

And for the grand finale, Ananya Panday waltzes in wearing a sleeveless embroidered maxi dress by Louis Vuitton FW’23. It’s not just a dress; it’s a statement, a proclamation that fashion has a new queen, and her name is Ananya Panday. Bravo, Elle magazine – you just gave us a front-row seat to a fashion extravaganza!