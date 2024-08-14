[Photos] Disha Patani Looks Sizzling In Strapless See-through Beige Netted Gown

Hold your hearts, folks, because the sensational Disha Patani is here with a bang, leaving fans gasping for breath with her sizzling new avatar. Disha, the undisputed queen of bold, bizarre, and risky fashion, never ceases to amaze fans with her look. And this time, she is breaking all the limits in a strapless beige gown.

Disha Patani’s Strapless Beige See-through Gown

On Tuesday, August 13th, Disha uploaded a series of photos showcasing her sizzling side in front of the camera. The actress, this time, wore a breathtakingly gorgeous beige-shade see-through gown. The outfit features a strapless sweetheart neckline, enhancing her collarbones and beautiful shoulders. The fitting corset bodice defines Disha’s hourglass figure, followed by a see-through netted bottom with a ruched pattern around the waist. The mesh mini dress with a netted long skirt creates an illusionistic look.

But wait, that’s not all! Disha gives her look a breezy touch with her open hairstyle styled in beach waves. At the same time, shiny nude eye shadow, tinted cheeks, and glossy nude lips take her fashion a notch up. With silver statement earrings, the actress gives her aesthetic look a metallic touch.

If you think Disha stopped there, wait because the actress left fans gasping for breath with her striking poses and definitely her sizzling figure. Her irresistible aadaye and allure have made fans stare at her continuously. Undeniably, Disha knows how to create buzz on the internet.