[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda donned a saffron kurta paired with white pants, exuding an aura of serenity as he leaned affectionately on his mother. Mrs. Madhavi Deverakonda looked resplendent in a lavender saree, adding an elegant touch to the celebration

20 Sep,2023 22:00:55
Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in a cozy and intimate setting. The Liger star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two endearing snapshots of his festivities, giving fans a glimpse into his cherished moments at home.

In the first photograph, Vijay Deverakonda donned a saffron kurta paired with white pants, exuding an aura of serenity as he leaned affectionately on his mother. Mrs. Madhavi Deverakonda looked resplendent in a lavender saree, adding an elegant touch to the celebration. Beside them, the Deverakonda family patriarch, Govardhan Rao, sat alongside another prominent member of the family, actor Anand Deverakonda. The photograph also captured a beautifully arranged puja setup, prominently placed in the centre, indicating the family’s devout observance of the auspicious occasion.

The second snapshot encapsulated a heartwarming family moment, radiating love and unity. Vijay Deverakonda shared these heartwarming photographs on his Instagram account, captioning them with, “Festivals with family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all.” This gesture not only showcased the actor’s devotion to his roots but also conveyed a warm and inclusive greeting to his legions of fans and well-wishers.

Ganesh Chaturthi transcends religious boundaries, fostering unity and communal harmony, making it a cherished cultural spectacle that radiates positivity and inclusivity. Ganesh Chaturthi, a widely revered Hindu festival, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity.

