[Photos] Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nora Fatehi & Shraddha Kapoor look divine in designer sarees

If you are on a recce to find some good to go designer saree looks and also are in quest for some styling tips; Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nora Fatehi & Shraddha Kapoor have got you covered!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Oct,2023 09:30:01
  • Highlights:
  • Jacqueliene Fernandez looks astounding in Falguni Shane Peacock saree
  • Nora Fatehi dazzles in grand blue metallic saree by Manish Malhotra
  • Shraddha Kapoor looks preppy in pink glamorous embellished saree

Ever dreamt of donning those high-end designer sarees? Well, we have! Even though it might be a bit heavy on your pockets, but still, they are worth it! Isn’t it? Looking at those gorgeous Bollywood beauties every now and then on the red carpets, where they simply dumbfound their fans with their heavy adored designer saree looks, the envy is a given. Owing to that, if you are on a recce to find some good to go designer saree looks and also are in quest for some styling tips; Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nora Fatehi & Shraddha Kapoor have got you covered!

Jacqueline Fernandez Radiates in Sheer Ivory Saree by Falguni Shane Peacock

The Bollywood’s beauty recently graced the spotlight donning a mesmerizing ivory saree crafted by the renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Bedecked with an array of glistening stones, this ethereal ensemble sparkled with an almost otherworldly charm. The intricate stone and sequin patterns on the saree bestowed upon her an enchanting allure, making her an absolute vision.

Jacqueline’s look was nothing short of a symphony of opulence and subtlety. The matching blouse she wore perfectly complemented the saree, amplifying her aura of grace and sophistication. To put the finishing touch on her look, the actress opted for a sleek bun that added an extra layer of charm to her appearance. Her makeup, done in subtle, neutral shades, ensured that the saree remained the star of the show. In this exquisite attire, Jacqueline Fernandez epitomized divine beauty.

Nora Fatehi Mesmerizes in Manish Malhotra’s Blue Metallic Saree

Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi recently left everyone spellbound in a bewitching blue metallic saree designed by the legendary fashion icon, Manish Malhotra. The saree featured a captivating metallic hue that shimmered with every step, creating an almost mystical allure. Nora ingeniously pleated the saree pallu into slender folds, infusing a contemporary twist into her look. Her daring plunging neck strappy blouse added an irresistible touch of sensuality to the ensemble.

Nora’s long wavy tresses cascaded gracefully down her back, enhancing her overall mystique. Her makeup was elegantly understated, allowing her natural beauty to radiate effortlessly. Completing her look with a dainty matching handbag, Nora exuded an aura of unbridled confidence and glamour. As she shared her pictures on Instagram, Nora Fatehi proved once again that she’s the reigning queen of good energy and style.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Preppy Pink Saree Elegance Beckons

In a world where charm knows no bounds, Shraddha Kapoor emerges as the epitome of enchantment, donning a sheer pink saree adorned with opulent embellishments. The actress paired this exquisite saree with a high-neck full-sleeved blouse that boasted intricate embroidery, adding a regal touch to her ensemble.

Shraddha’s makeup was the very essence of understated elegance, featuring eyes that sparkled with dewy radiance, lips kissed by a muted nude hue, and cheeks delicately blushed with a rosy glow. She let her sleek, lustrous hair flow freely, like a cascading waterfall of elegance. The delicate pink saree, combined with her innate beauty, created a look that was nothing short of captivating.

In this enchanting attire, Shraddha Kapoor unveiled her timeless beauty and effortless style, leaving all who beheld her absolutely entranced by her radiant charm.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

