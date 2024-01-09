[Photos] Kapoor sisters Sonam & Rhea are glam-personified in ivory ensembles

Bollywood icon Sonam Kapoor recently shared a heartwarming series of pictures with her sister and film producer, Rhea Kapoor. The photo album captured the essence of their bonding moments, draped in traditional elegance that echoed true desi charm.

Radiant Smiles: The Heart of the Festive Frame

The first image from the series radiates joy, featuring the Kapoor sisters caught in gorgeous smiles. Their happiness becomes the heart of the festive frame, setting the tone for an amusing journey through the moments they share.

Donned in custom outfits from a renowned clothing brand, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor showcases a splendid blend of tradition and glamour. The traditional attire not only accentuates their individual styles but also highlights their shared love for festive fashion.

Decoding the Kapoor sisters’ looks

Sonam Kapoor, the Neerja actress, looked absolutely stunning in her ethnic ensemble. A captivating long braid adorned with a green parandi takes the show, beautifully complementing her green necklace. The ensemble is perfected with a dazzling kundan choker, long earrings, maangtika, and matching bangles, creating a flawless Indian aesthetic.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor wins it with her chic. The film producer injects her own brand of style into the festive atmosphere. Sporting a chic potti bag that effortlessly matches her outfit, Rhea radiates a fashion-forward vibe. Adorned with a multi-layered neckpiece and a captivating cocktail ring, she embodies the festive spirit. Her open hair and minimal makeup showcase a refined and elegant look for the celebratory occasion.

Check out:

Sharing the beautiful photos, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.”

Are you in awe?