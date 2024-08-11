[Photos] Kareena Kapoor Khan Radiates Classic Charm In Ivory Kurta Set With Chikankari Dupatta

Kareena Kapoor Khan will reunite in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Cop universe film Singham Returns with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and many more. Besides, Kareena’s social media presence is always “Over The Top.” The diva’s Instagram posts delight her fans and followers. The actress knows how to slay in every look, whether her no-makeup or stunning glam-fit look. In her latest photos, Kareena radiates classic charm in an exquisite regal fit that complements her dazzling beauty. Check out the photos below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look In Ivory Kurta Set-

In her Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos of herself in an ivory kurta set that epitomizes timeless elegance. The kurta features hand embroidery, intricate details, a graceful ivory color silhouette, a round neckline, and a full-sleeved short kurta, offering a flattering fit that enhances Kareena’s natural grace. The outfit features plain flared pants with matching embroidered on the hemline, adding to its overall charm. The outfit is from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Chikankari Dupatta Gives A Regal Touch

Complementing the kurta is a stunning chikankari dupatta that adds a touch of traditional craftsmanship to the look. The delicate embroidery work with a glittering touch of sequins, pearls, and stones on the dupatta is a testament to the fine art of chikankari, known for its intricate patterns and elegance, in which the diva Kareena Kapoor pairs while putting on her left shoulder, which cascades till the floor, giving royal appearance for the photoshoot.

Hairstyle, Accessories, And Makeup For Ivory Kurta Set

Kareena Kapoor styles her hair in a bun, allowing a natural, flowing look that frames her face elegantly. She opts for understated jewelry like green and diamond earrings and rings and pairs them with contrast black diamond-studded heels that complement her ethnic fit.

Kareena’s makeup perfectly balances subtle eyes, blushy cheeks, and glossy peach lips, enhancing her beauty while keeping the look classic and refined. In photos, Kareena flaunts her classic beauty with charismatic expressions.

