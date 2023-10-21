Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses

Mouni Roy is all about that high-shine, high-glam style, and she's doing it in bodycon dresses that are turning heads! It's like she's wearing dresses that are super sleek and shiny, and she's ready to own the fashion game

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 00:05:36
Credit: Mouni Roy Instagram

Get ready for some serious fashion dazzle because Mouni Roy is all about that high-shine, high-glam style, and she’s doing it in bodycon dresses that are turning heads! It’s like she’s wearing dresses that are super sleek and shiny, and she’s ready to own the fashion game. Mouni’s fashion journey is like a fabulous show, and we’re all invited to watch the sparkle and style unfold. So, let’s dive into the enchanting world of Mouni and her dazzling bodycon dresses – it’s going to be a treat for the fashion-loving soul!

“Beige beauty with a hint of bling!”

Mouni Roy is like a fashion dream come true in her gorgeous, embellished body-skimming beige dress that’s dripping with tangle fringes. This dress is not just clothing; it’s a work of art. It hugs her figure like it’s tailor-made, and those fringes add a touch of sassy fun that’s impossible to resist.

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863066

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863067

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863056

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863057

To complete this show-stopping look, Mouni opts for sleek straight hair, a bold smokey eye makeup, and lips in a nude shade. It’s a mix of chic and classic, like a style symphony. And let’s not forget those golden stilettos – they’re like the exclamation mark on an already fabulous outfit. Sharing her fashion secrets, Mouni credits the outfit to ogbyolagjoka and the heels to stevemaddenindia, while being styled by manekaharisinghani. The picture-perfect moment is captured by tejasnerurkarr, and her hair and makeup are the work of chettiarqueensly and mukeshpatilmakeup, respectively. It’s like a fashion team effort that’s worthy of applause!

“Black is the new glam

But wait, there’s more! Mouni Roy doesn’t just stop at beige beauty; she’s here to give us major fashion goals for those glam night parties. She’s rocking a stunning bodycon black outfit that’s like a magnet for attention. It’s sleek, sexy, and absolutely fabulous. Her straight hair and bold makeup add a touch of drama to the ensemble, and she’s serving some major glam vibes.

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863058

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863059

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863060

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863061

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863062

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863063

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863064

[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863065

In this black outfit, Mouni is the ultimate style queen for all your nighttime soirees. She proves that fashion is not just about wearing clothes; it’s about owning them with style and confidence. So, if you’re looking for fashion inspiration that’s all about grace and glam, Mouni Roy’s looks are your golden ticket!

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

