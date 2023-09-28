Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place'

The actor, who has set the entire country and Bollywood fans high on their expectations given his terrific work on the screen, turns 41. Ranbir, who is now busy with his upcoming movie Animal, starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated his 41st birthday with his family by his side on Thursday.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Sep,2023 12:04:59
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Since the time we knew Ranbir Kapoor, that’s from the movie Sawariya, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, RK has earned a special place in everyone’s heart, especially the cinephiles. We have seen the actor getting into characters like its his second skin. While some of them worked well commercially, some didn’t, but RK, with his craft, never disappointed. And we wish the actor many more ‘art-filled’ years ahead.

Coming to his birthday celebrations, his mother, Neetu Kapoor, who’s an avid social media user, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from RK’s birthday bash. In one picture, we can see RK feeding Aunt Rima a tiny piece of cake and both smiling on camera. Neetu Kapoor went on to share some more glimpses that scream nothing but ‘family love and bond.’ Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture, where we can Ranbir Kapoor with a birthday cake that says ‘Happy Birthday Raha’s papa’ We also see Alia Bhatt’s photo frame right beside the cake.

Have a look at the pictures-

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856124

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856125

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856126

Alia Bhatt, who was recently off to a special getaway with Ranbir Kapoor, shared a series of mushy pictures on her social media handle. In the pictures, we can see Alia planting kisses on Ranbir’s cheeks, both going all smiles in the pictures. In some pictures, we also see them posing with goofed up places for the cute holiday selfies. The photos are assumably taken on their holidays. Sharing the loving pictures, Alia Bhatt also hinted at Ranbir Kapoor’s secret account on Instagram. Bhatt went on to pen a beautiful goofy, yet sweet birthday note for the Sanju actor. She wrote, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical ♾️✨♥️”

Check out the unseen photos here:

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856127

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856128

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856130

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856131

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856132

[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856133

While she writes and calls RK her happiest place, the pictures definitely prove that Ranbir definitely is her happiest place! The pictures are giving us rampant couple goals to cherish.

