[Photos] Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Gives Her Denim-on-denim Fashion A Trendy Spin With Safety Pins

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grabbing our attention with her latest fashion moment in a never-seen-before avatar. The fashionista of the town, this time, revives the trend of denim on denim with her new outfit. And if you wonder what’s exactly. Let’s take a closer look below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Denim On Denim Style

Recreating the trend of denim-on-denim, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this time, wore a co-ord set from the fashion house Act N°1. In the shared image, Samantha can be seen spreading her charm in the denim look. She pairs the corset triangle denim bralette with the matching pants. The open neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The triangle pattern defines her voluptuous curves. What caught our attention was the denim pants secured with safety pins in an oval shape, creating a new fashion moment.

Unlike the usual styling sense, Samantha brings the ethnic charm with the diamond embellished choker necklace and a chain. With the matching statement bracelet and bangle, she gives her look a sparkling touch: her shimmery eyes, dewy makeup and glossy lips round her overall appearance. With the open short hairstyle, she looks stunning.

Did you like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s denim-on-denim fashion? Drop your views in the comments box.