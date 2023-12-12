[Photos] Shanaya Kapoor Dazzles In Ivory Embellished Blouse And Skirt

Shanaya Kapoor, the newbie in the industry, never fails to grab attention in the news headlines. Before making her place in Bollywood, Shanaya has become a sensation in the fashion world. Her exquisite fashion sense and show-stealing outfits have always turned heads. And now her latest photos in stunning embellished blouse and skirt are going viral on the internet.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Embellished Blouse And Skirt

Wow, wow, and how! Shanaya Kapoor is redefining glamour in her latest avatar. The diva wore a beige blouse embellished with intricate designs and beads. The low neckline and sleeveless pattern accentuate her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. She pairs her look with a body-hugging floor-sweeping skirt. The beautiful dupatta draped as a saree complements her appearance.

Shanaya Kapoor opts to elevate her look with simple accessories. She adorns her look with small earrings, and a small chain necklace gives her an extra dose of sophistication. Her sleek mid-part hairstyle looks classy. Her minimal makeup highlights our attention to her outfit. Throughout the photos, Manushi Chhillar keeps her hooked with her charm. She poses like a diva, making us fall for her and showcasing her stunning appearance.

Shanaya has been making stellar appearances on the red carpet lately, and this latest is no exception on her Instagram.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s embellished look? Drop your views in the comments box below.