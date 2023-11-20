[Photos] Shriya Pilgaonkar’s timeless saree and hairbun fashion combo is winning

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who’s turning heads and embezzling the spotlight with her stunning saree and bun combo! The sleek hairbun isn’t just a hairstyle; it’s a statement, and Shriya is rocking it with unmatched grace.

Saree Chic: Shriya’s Blue Banarasi Elegance

Step into the world of sophistication as Shriya Pilgaonkar dons a gorgeous blue Banarasi saree. With a sleek floral hairbun stealing the spotlight, minimal makeup, gold ear studs, and a touch of pink lips, she effortlessly masters the art of simple yet stunning fashion.

Purple Silk Perfection: The Modern Twist

Shriya embraces modern charm in a stylish purple silk saree paired with a plunge neck blouse. The mid-parted hairdo takes center stage, accompanied by sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and a pop of pink lips. Golden accessories and a gelled sleek hairbun complete the look, proving that innovation is the key to timeless style.

Golden Zari Glory: All Lights on Shriya

Draped in a beautiful golden Zari work yellow saree, Shriya shines with unmatched radiance. The sher pulled back sleek floral hairbun adds a touch of chic. Paired with sleek eyebrows, pink lips, and a bindi, she effortlessly blends tradition with glamour, leaving an imprint on the traditional fashion scene. Shriya Pilgaonkar isn’t just following trends; she’s setting them ablaze with the allure of the sleek hairbun!