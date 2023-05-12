Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside

Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but Anushka Shetty was in makers’ minds for the role Nandini. However, latter rejected the role and it went to Aishwarya Rai. Read below to know why Shetty rejected the role

Ponniyin Selvan has been making headlines ever since its release. The film and its sequel, both garnered immense love from the netizens. However, during the film’s casting, Mani Ratnam and his team had approached Telugu superstar Anushka Shetty to play the part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character in the Ponniyin Selvan movies. However, the actress declined the role, referring to the #MeToo allegations surrounding a significant member of the film crew. Despite the opportunity to play a significant part in the much-awaited film, Shetty’s decision highlights the growing awareness of the importance of creating safe and comfortable work environments in the entertainment industry, particularly for women.

Why Anushka Shetty rejected the role ‘Nandini’

Anushka Shetty, who gained immense popularity through her prominent role in the Bahubali series, was reportedly approached for the pivotal character of “Nandhini” in the film adaptation of the Ponniyin Selvan storyline. However, she declined the offer, allegedly due to the presence of lyricist Vairamuthu, who had faced multiple sexual harassment allegations in recent years. The actress expressed discomfort in working with someone accused in the #MeToo movement. While reports also suggest a disagreement over her salary as a possible reason for her withdrawal, neither the team nor the actress has confirmed either speculation.

About Me Too Movement

The #MeToo movement has had a profound impact on society, bringing to light the pervasive issue of sexual harassment and assault. It emerged as a global phenomenon, empowering individuals to share their stories of abuse and creating a platform for survivors to seek justice. The movement gained momentum through social media, with countless women and men bravely speaking out against their perpetrators, often high-profile individuals. The collective outcry exposed the magnitude of the problem across various industries, including entertainment, politics, and business.