Pooja Hegde Culinary Classes In Italy, To Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Morning Routine For Youthful Radiant Skin

South actresses are not just known for their on-screen talent but also for their diverse and enriching off-screen activities. Pooja Hegde and Aishwarya Lekshmi are two such stars who have been inspiring their fans with their unique pursuits. While Pooja Hegde has mastered Italian cuisine, Aishwarya Lekshmi has been sharing her secrets to maintaining youthful, radiant skin. Let’s dive into their fascinating routines.

Pooja Hegde And Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Instagram Post-

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, a renowned actress in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently embarked on a culinary journey in Italy. Known for her love of food, Pooja decided to take her passion to the next level by enrolling in culinary classes at the heart of Italian cuisine. The actress shared a photo of herself showcasing her talent by making Orecchiette Pasta. In the pictures, she made dough rolls, started cutting them, and gave a small bowl to shape them. Later, Pooja Hegde shared a picture of cooked pasta she made with tomato sauce sprinkled with cheese. By sharing photos, she wrote, “I’m a certified pasta maker now!”

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi, a talented actress and model, is known for her glowing skin and youthful appearance. She recently shared her detailed morning routine, revealing the secrets behind her radiant complexion. The south divas shared photos of making Matcha Collagen for her morning skincare. The actress takes two spoons of Matcho collagen, adds a little water, and starts blending it. Later, She also revealed that she drinks collagen with oat milk, or to avoid sugar in the morning, she shifts to Almond milk. This step is crucial for maintaining her skin’s youthful glow.

Pooja Hegde and Aishwarya Lekshmi are setting inspiring examples with their diverse interests and dedication to their passions. Pooja’s culinary classes in Italy showcase her love for food and cultural exploration, while Aishwarya’s detailed morning skincare routine offers valuable insights into achieving and maintaining radiant skin.