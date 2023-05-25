ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal are three fine actresses who need no introduction. They have had some fantastic denim hacks in the past. Let's check them out and see what's happening

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 May,2023 17:39:17
Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal are three of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry at present. All three of them enjoy a humongous fan following and popularity all over the masses and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that they do from their end manages to grab a lot of love and attention from the masses in the true and genuine sense of the term. While Katrina Kaif directly started her career in Bollywood around the year 2003, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal both started their work for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, she’s certainly grown wonderfully in her career and how. Both of them have a humongous presence indeed and fans love it.

Check out how Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Katrina Kaif are slaying hearts in ultimate denim style jeans:

Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Katrina Kaif, all three of them have had the opportunity to mesmerize fans and with their fans with perfection in the true and real sense of the term. Be it any fashion statement that they opt for ladies and gentlemen, they always make heads spin and how. Although their respective style and swag game is quite different from one another, one thing that we all have noticed in all these years is their love for denim jeans. Well, hey ladies, in case you are hunting for some denim fashion inspiration from these beauties, here you go –

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack 810186

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack 810187

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack 810188

Well, absolutely amazing and beautiful, ain’t it? Sensational for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
Watch: Pooja Hegde's luxurious Sri Lanka vacation in a nutshell
Watch: Pooja Hegde's luxurious Sri Lanka vacation in a nutshell
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Pooja Hegde is ready for date night in spicy red cross-over top
Pooja Hegde is ready for date night in spicy red cross-over top
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding
Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?
Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?
Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool
Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool
Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips
Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti refuses to accept Shivendra and Surilii’s relationship
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti refuses to accept Shivendra and Surilii’s relationship
Read Latest News