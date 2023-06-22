ADVERTISEMENT
Pooja Hegde's secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan

Pooja Hegde is one of the most admired and loved individuals in the country and we love her. Right now, she's seen sharing her cute obsession moment with Shah Rukh Khan and well, you will simply love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Jun,2023 17:22:13
Pooja Hegde is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment space and well, we love her for all the nice and inspiring reasons. Pooja has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, she started her career for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually growing and getting bigger with time and experience. After her work in the South regional entertainment industry, Pooja started to make heads spin and create a great amount of impact in the Hindi entertainment fraternity as well. The actress is a go-getter who loves to achieve and do well in the best way possible and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end becomes a sensation in the true sense of the term.

Let’s check out how Pooja Hegde is currently getting obsessed with the amazing Shah Rukh Khan and his character:

Whenever Pooja Hegde shares new and exciting photos, videos and reels on her social media handles to woo and charm her fans, internet, quite literally goes bananas in the genuine sense of the term. Well, right now, guess what? Pooja Hegde’s latest activity has got something to do with her love and sincere admiration for the one and only SRK aka Shah Rukh Khan. Well, do you all want to understand and figure out what exactly we are talking about? Here you go –

Pooja Hegde's secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan 818710

Well, absolutely amazing and simply incredible, right folks? Wonderful and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

