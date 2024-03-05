Power Couple: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Looks Adorable In Their Latest Photoshoot Pictures

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most cherished and admired pairs we are fortunate to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Following a few years of relationship, the couple tied the knot in 2016, and it was a truly magnificent event that was witnessed by all. We have witnessed them go above and beyond in every way, from their weddings to a lavish celebrity reception. The fans’ satisfaction and excitement levels rise to the highest every time Shahid and Mira share precious moments. Today, Shahid Kapoor shared a beautiful picture with her beloved wife, Mira Rajput. Have a look.

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput’s Adorable Moments

The Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya actor posted an Instagram picture with her beloved wife, Mira Rajput. The actor wore a multi-colored collar, rolled-up sleeves printed casual shirt tucked in the white narrow pants and paired with a dark green lapel collar, rolled-up sleeves blazer. He paired his outfit with a long silver necklace, black and gold sunglasses, and paired with brown velvet shoes.

Mira Rajput appeared in a light green strappy, V-neckline, sleeveless, laser cut, and plain straight midi length dress. She fashioned her hair in a puffed half-tied and rest wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with nude pink matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with green ear studs, silver and diamond rings, and a gold bracelet paired with brown-skinned sunglasses and multi-colored flip-flops. The duo couple showed her amazing chemistry in the photoshoot with a bright smile.

What is your reaction to this B’Town couple chemistry? Share your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.