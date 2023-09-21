Movies | Celebrities

Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why

In a recent dazzling appearance, Meenakshi Chaudhary left her fans swooning in a gorgeous green embellished salwar suit that exudes grace and style in equal measure.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 17:00:42
Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why 853804

Meenakshi Chaudhary, the talented actress who’s set to shine alongside Prabhas in the upcoming movie ‘Salaar,’ is not just making waves in the film industry but also in the fashion world. In a recent dazzling appearance, she left her fans swooning in a gorgeous green embellished salwar suit that exudes grace and style in equal measure.

The intricate embroidery on Meenakshi’s outfit is nothing short of a masterpiece. It’s a showdown to her sartorial choices, showcasing her ability to effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary fashion. The rich green hue beautifully complements her long wavy hairdo, giving her an ethereal aura that’s hard to ignore.

For makeup, Meenakshi chose the less-is-more approach, proving that sometimes simplicity can be the most stunning. Her sleek eyebrows frame her eyes perfectly, which are highlighted with a dewy, radiant look. And let’s not forget those nude pink lips that add a touch of softness to the ensemble, enhancing her natural beauty.

To complete this mesmerizing look, Meenakshi opted for a pair of oxidized jhumkas, adding a touch of traditional charm to her attire. These intricate earrings not only elevate her style but also demonstrate her attention to detail when it comes to accessorizing.

In her Instagram post, she captioned the beautiful pictures with words that resonate with positivity and charm, saying, “Prayers and blessings and all things nice ✨💫🙏🏽🥰.” It’s evident that Meenakshi Chaudhary not only possesses a stunning fashion sense but also a heartwarming personality that shines through her social media presence. And in these festive mood sprawling, prayers and blessings definitely what we all need.

Have a look at the photos:

Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why 853799

Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why 853800

Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why 853801

Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why 853802

Styled by the talented Riecha Mallick, donning an outfit from Mulmul, adorned with jewelry from Karnika Jewels Hyderabad, captured by Pranav Foto, with makeup by Neha Bagga, and her hair styled by Chinni Srinu Stylist, Meenakshi’s ensemble is a testament to the collaborative effort that goes into creating such a mesmerizing look.

With ‘Salaar’ on the horizon, Meenakshi Chaudhary is not only a rising star in the film industry but also a rising fashion icon, setting trends and captivating hearts with her stunning choices and infectious positivity.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ultimate guide to men hairstyles from these South dreamboats: Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and Yash 853249
Ultimate guide to men hairstyles from these South dreamboats: Prabhas, Ram Charan, To Vijay Deverakonda
Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film 852605
Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film
Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan 851532
Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan
Prabhas To Take Time Off For Knee Surgery 848992
Prabhas To Take Time Off For Knee Surgery
Prabhas starrer Salaar release gets delayed due to post-production [Reports] 847963
Prabhas starrer Salaar release gets delayed due to post-production [Reports]
Prabhas heaps praises for Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, read 844730
Prabhas heaps praises for Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, read

Latest Stories

Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 853966
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
#GaneshChaturthi2023: 853958
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence: Aditi Sharma
From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes 853947
From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes
KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos 853882
KGF Actress Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos
Bollywood Movies that dealt with rare diseases and mental disorders 853968
Bollywood Movies that dealt with rare diseases and mental disorders
Pushpa Impossible is an impactful show that beautifully portrays the strength of family bonds: Urvashi Dholakia 853933
Pushpa Impossible is an impactful show that beautifully portrays the strength of family bonds: Urvashi Dholakia
Read Latest News