ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck

Priya Bapat has an impeccable sense in terms of fashion and style. The diva in her latest Instagram pictures is exuding irresistibly charm in a printed pink saree while her fans couldn't stop gushing

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 May,2023 21:09:57
Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck

The beautiful Priya Bapat loves to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. So she keeps them engaged with her through her social media accounts. In contrast, she has a different sense of examining fashion. And yet again, the actress in the latest Instagram pictures looks breathtaking. Read more to know.

Priya Bapat, The Beauty In Pink

The diva donned a beautiful pink see-through saree with white floral prints in the latest shared pictures. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse. In addition, her typical open hairstyle, long earrings, blushed cheeks, and minimal makeup rounded her appearance. Throughout the photo shoot, the diva flaunted her sassy avatar. However, each pose has its own charm.

The actress, in the caption, revealed that her upcoming show, City Of Dreams Part 3, is out now. “COD season 3 is streaming NOW.”

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck 810682

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck 810683

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck 810684

After watching this beautiful summer-inspired saree look, her fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “Lovely saree 😍 Looks awesome on you ❤️❤️.” “Wow…you look ravishing in saree 🔥,” commented the second. The third commented, “Great season. Binge watched last night. ❤️ Great actings by all.” At the same time, many others dropped emoticons to express their views. Priya Bapat never leaves a chance to grab attention with her style.

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck 810686

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck 810687

Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck 810688

What’s your reaction to Priya Bapat’s new look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Priya Bapat Gets Moody In Lavender Dress; Fan Says 'Intezaar Nahi Hota'
Priya Bapat Gets Moody In Lavender Dress; Fan Says 'Intezaar Nahi Hota'
"I Feel Like Home," Priya Bapat About Working On Sets Of City Of Dreams
"I Feel Like Home," Priya Bapat About Working On Sets Of City Of Dreams
City Of Dream’s Wily Politician Priya Bapat Stays Away From Politics In Real Life
City Of Dream’s Wily Politician Priya Bapat Stays Away From Politics In Real Life
Priya Bapat looks stunning in printed crop top and white jeans, see pic
Priya Bapat looks stunning in printed crop top and white jeans, see pic
Priya Bapat misses winter season, shares unseen holiday photo
Priya Bapat misses winter season, shares unseen holiday photo
Priya Bapat Emphasizes On A Good Workout Making The Day Great; Check Here
Priya Bapat Emphasizes On A Good Workout Making The Day Great; Check Here
Latest Stories
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
Here's taking a look at the International Power Lists Ektaa R Kapoor has featured on
Here's taking a look at the International Power Lists Ektaa R Kapoor has featured on
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
2018 Makes History as Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film, Surpasses Baahubali 2's Record in Kerala
2018 Makes History as Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film, Surpasses Baahubali 2's Record in Kerala
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam decides to get Radhika married
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam decides to get Radhika married
Read Latest News