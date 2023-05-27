Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck

Priya Bapat has an impeccable sense in terms of fashion and style. The diva in her latest Instagram pictures is exuding irresistibly charm in a printed pink saree while her fans couldn't stop gushing

The beautiful Priya Bapat loves to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. So she keeps them engaged with her through her social media accounts. In contrast, she has a different sense of examining fashion. And yet again, the actress in the latest Instagram pictures looks breathtaking. Read more to know.

Priya Bapat, The Beauty In Pink

The diva donned a beautiful pink see-through saree with white floral prints in the latest shared pictures. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse. In addition, her typical open hairstyle, long earrings, blushed cheeks, and minimal makeup rounded her appearance. Throughout the photo shoot, the diva flaunted her sassy avatar. However, each pose has its own charm.

The actress, in the caption, revealed that her upcoming show, City Of Dreams Part 3, is out now. “COD season 3 is streaming NOW.”

After watching this beautiful summer-inspired saree look, her fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “Lovely saree 😍 Looks awesome on you ❤️❤️.” “Wow…you look ravishing in saree 🔥,” commented the second. The third commented, “Great season. Binge watched last night. ❤️ Great actings by all.” At the same time, many others dropped emoticons to express their views. Priya Bapat never leaves a chance to grab attention with her style.

