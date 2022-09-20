Priya Prakash Varrier, the popular social media star has now got us all stunned with her gorgeous beach avatar, as she oomph it off with a sheer tie-dye bralette along with classy white biker shorts.

The actress has now shared a series of pictures on her social media handle, as she enjoyed the picturesque view of the sunny blue sky, by the sea, as she posed with utmost swag in the pictures, giving us goals.

She clubbed the look with a pretty beige sunhat, that she decked up with sheer blue tinted shades. She further completed the look with a casual matching side bag. She captioned the picture with white love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

The star got popular on social media, with her video going viral all across the internet, making her fans all crush over her smile.