Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy lovey-dovey moment in Rome, (unseen pics)

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 07:35:46
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and admired couples in the global entertainment industry. While Priyanka Chopra started her career many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry after her stunning Miss World 1994 win, Nick Jonas has been a popular singer in Hollywood for the longest time. The two of them met for the first time in MET Gala and well, ever since then, their love story started on a good and positive note. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra had confessed in many interviews in the past that Nick Jonas had sent her a DM on Twitter and well, that’s how they got talking.

Check out how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a romantic time in Rome:

We all know quite well for a fact that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are extremely busy in their respective lives. That’s why, both of them make the most of it whenever they get quality time with each other in real life. Well, seems like finally after the hustle and bustle of Citadel promotions, Priyanka Chopra has finally found some time for herself and Nick and that’s why, they are seen having a gala, romantic time in Rome. Well, what better place than Rome folks? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as Hindi cinema is concerned, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. How many of you are waiting for that? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

