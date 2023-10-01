Priyanka Chopra And Trisha Krishnan Are In Love With New York Vibes, See Here

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra enjoying the rainy day in New York City

Trisha Krishnan loves the summer mood in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra and Trisha Krishnan, both Indian actresses, are currently in New York. Taking to their respective Instagram handle, the divas shared their view of New York. Let’s check out how they are spending their time in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra New York Monsoon Vibe

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shares a clip from her balcony showing the monsoon feel. In the text, she wrote, “Thak kind of day.” It seems the actress is loving this cozy weather at her home. She gives the video of a city with green trees and a cloudy sky.

Trisha Krishnan Enjoys New York Summer Vibes

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Trisha is also in New York, and unlike Priyanka, she is enjoying the summer vibes in the city. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos from vacations. Loving the New York vacation, Trisha had fun taking mirror selfies on a sunny day cycle ride in the city. Also, she loved the mouth-watering food.

Not just that, throughout the series of dumps, Trisha shared the night view of the sparkling city. This city is called the ‘City of Dream New York City.’ “Coz I don’t do life without you #photodump #newyork #summer2023.”

Did you like Priyanka Chopra and Trisha Krishnan’s New York vibe? Let us know in the comments box below.