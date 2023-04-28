ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra blooms in yellow skirt blazer suit, see pics

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share pictures as she posed for Today magazine, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Apr,2023 13:00:51
Priyanka Chopra blooms in yellow skirt blazer suit, see pics

Priyanka Chopra keeps her fans enticed once again with her style file for a magazine shoot, promoting her new series Citadel. The series has been making hurls all across the globe. PeeCee was recently in India promoting the series alongside her husband Nick Jonas. The actress has travelling places ever since.

Scroll beneath to check on her astounding photoshoot cover for Today Magazine

Priyanka Chopra’s head-turning photoshoot

The actress shared two slides back-to-back, featuring her cover photos for Today magazine. In the first slide we can see Priyanka Chopra looking absolutely gorgeous in her yellow skirt blazer suit. The blazer featured a plunging neckline, the actress completed the look with her matching skirt and golden strappy heels.

In the second slide, we can see Priyanka Chopra wearing an off-shoulder white sheer flared dress. She completed the look with her long blonde highlights, that she rounded it off with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “No better way to start the day than with my friends at @todayshow. Love everything we have created for this cover story to launch Citadel, premiering tomorrow on Prime Video, story link in bio + my new ep for @hodakotb’s podcast Making Space drops Monday. ❤”

Here take a look-

Priyanka Chopra blooms in yellow skirt blazer suit, see pics 802152

Priyanka Chopra blooms in yellow skirt blazer suit, see pics 802153

Priyanka Chopra blooms in yellow skirt blazer suit, see pics 802154

Priyanka Chopra blooms in yellow skirt blazer suit, see pics 802155

About Citadel

Citadel centres on two intelligence officers whose pasts have been wiped out because they nearly perished while on a mission. They are compelled to recall their former selves and save the world when a grave new threat desires to “establish a new world order.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

