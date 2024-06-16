Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra’s Birthday With Daughter Malti Marie, Pens Heartfelt Note

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time with her close ones in Australia. On Saturday evening, the actress shared a series of photos with a heartfelt note to celebrate her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra’s birthday. These photos are a glimpse of quality time spent with her mother and daughter, Maltie Maire.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos With Mom Madhu Chopra

In the first click, Priyanka poses with her mother beside as they smile for photo, looking all cool in casuals where the actress wore a grey co-ord set while Madhu Chopra elegant in white top with black jeans and a blue scarf. The best click is a wholesome picture of the birthday celebration where Dr Madhu enjoyed cutting cake with granddaughter Maltie Maire in her lap while others smiled for the photo. The next three photos are a glimpse of the emotional bond and quality time spent between Priyanka, her mother, and daughter Maltie Maire, captured during their Australia vacation.

Priyanka Chopra’s Heartfelt Note For Mother Madhu Chopra On Her 66th Birthday

Expressing her love and admiration Priyanka in a heartfelt note thanked her mother and called her ‘most magical woman’. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra.”