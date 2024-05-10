Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Family Time With Her Mother Madhu Chopra, and Cute Daughter Malti Marie in Ireland

Priyanka Chopra, a real multi-talent, seamlessly combines her professional and personal lives, instilling in her daughter, Malti Marie, the same strength and independence she exemplifies. Her unconventional parenting method has won her fans and made her daughter a global star. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, recently shared a family photo with Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie, who are enjoying their free time in Ireland. Take a look below.

Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, and Malti Marie in Ireland-

In the picture, Priyanka exudes elegance in her oversized black warm top, baggy denim pants, and trendy black and white shoes. Her wavy hair and fashionable cap add a touch of playfulness. Madhu Chopra looks stunning in her multicolored top and beige pants, topped with a puffy jacket for warmth. Malti Marie, captivated by her blue jacket and dots-printed tracks, adds to the joyous atmosphere. The picture captures the fun and joy of three generations’ having great time in Dublin, Ireland.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, commented on her post, “Mother’s Day!!!”

