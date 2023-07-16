ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra gets barred from shooting ‘Head of State’ given SAG AFTRA strike, read

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned Indian actress who has made a name for herself in the international entertainment industry, is recognized for her impressive performances and promising projects.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 00:05:00
Priyanka Chopra gets barred from shooting 'Head of State' given SAG AFTRA strike, read

Priyanka Chopra, has been barred from shooting in any part of the world given the ongoing strike. Recently, she appeared in the espionage thriller series “Citadel,” which received critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra has now commenced shooting for her upcoming action thriller, “Heads of State,” produced by Amazon Studios. However, the project has been put on hold due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

Expressing her support for the SAG AFTRA strike, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to share a special post. She wrote, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike” along with the strike’s logo. By posting this, the “Heads of State” actress confirmed her participation in the movement. Earlier reports had stated that Priyanka would not film any of her upcoming projects until the strike is resolved. Now, she has officially announced her support for the SAG AFTRA strike.

Regarding her future projects, it has been reported that her recent venture, “Citadel,” has been slated for a second season by Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden as Mason Kane in “Citadel” Season 2, which is set to begin filming next year. The series is directed by Joe Russo. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is collaborating with John Cena and Idris Elba in an action thriller with a political backdrop. However, the shooting for this project, which commenced a few weeks ago, has been paused due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

In terms of her Bollywood career, Priyanka Chopra was slated to make a comeback with “Jee Le Zaraa,” a road movie directed by Farhan Akhtar. However, recent updates suggest that she walked out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, as it had faced multiple delays. Both the actress and the filmmakers have not responded to these speculations yet.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

