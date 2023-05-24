ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra lacks culinary skills, reveals her father ‘discouraged it’

Peecee while continues to wow us with her work on the screen, has also been an inspiration for many. And now she makes a revelation on why she never learnt cooking, and the reason behind it her father. Read below to know-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 May,2023 00:05:25
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest endeavor, the web series “Citadel.” The show has garnered immense praise from fans, and an Indian adaptation is already in the works, set to feature the talented duo of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about her father

Talking to Vogue, she said, “My dad grew up in a conservative family and saw a lot of the girls having to always feel that they needed to be in the kitchen, it was a societal pressure. He did not want me to grow up like that, so he discouraged it, he would be like, ‘What are you doing in the kitchen? Come here!’ So I just never learnt it,”

She also revealed that her daughter is a foodie, saying, “Our daughter is a foodie, thank God! We take her with us and she eats whatever we eat. She loves lamb chops, she eats Indian food, she needs a variety. If you give her grilled chicken and steamed vegies, she won’t eat it.” as quoted by News 18.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Recently, Priyanka showcased her acting prowess in the film “Love Again,” sharing the screen with esteemed actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her captivating performance in the film left audiences in awe. She is also geared up for the movie Jee Le Zaara.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

