Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra Raises Hotness Flaunting Thin Navel In Mirror Selfie

Priyanka Chopra is stealing attention this evening with her hotness raising look in her latest mirror selfie where the diva flaunted her thin navel. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Priyanka Chopra Raises Hotness Flaunting Thin Navel In Mirror Selfie 891165 Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The queen of hearts and global star Desi girl aka Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. With her captivating appearance on and off screen, she makes fans fall for her. Whether rocking a desi look or spreading her charm in a bold western dress, with her demeanour Priyanka inspires millions. And if you wonder what’s new today. So let us tell, the Citadel actress is now raising the hotness with her simplicity.

Making her fans’ evening better, Priyanka treated with a new look on her Instagram handle. In the shared photo, the actress can be seen wearing a white sleeveless tank top paired with a low waist white jogger, flaunting her navel. But wait that’s not all! Priyanka’s thin navel raised the hotness bar to another level and one can’t resist.

To complete her appearance, the desi girl opted for a half secured bun hairstyle with minimalistic makeup and peach pink lips. With visuals it seems, Priyanka is in her vanity van and enjoying ‘me time’ taking selfies. Well we thank Priyanka for delighting us with her hot allure.

Priyanka Chopra Raises Hotness Flaunting Thin Navel In Mirror Selfie 891164

Are you too feeling the hotness? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.