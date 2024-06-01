Priyanka Chopra Reveals Cutest Habit Of Malti Marie’s Holding-Finger, See Pic!

Priyanka Chopra, a truly talented actress and a mother, balances her professional and personal lives while instilling in her daughter, Malti Marie, the same confidence and independence she emanates. This unique parenting style has garnered her fans and made her daughter an international sensation. Priyanka recently shared a candid photo of Malti Marie’s finger holding Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story. It’s a heartfelt reminder of the joys of parenting and the link between a mother and her kid. Take a look at the adorable picture below.

Priyanka Chopra’s Cute Moment With Malti Marie Appearance-

Priyanka Chopra’s recent Instagram post of her daughter Malti Marie is unquestionably sweet. She took her daughter, Malti Marie, to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her while holding her mother’s finger. Malti looks stunning in her colorful floral printed round neck, full-sleeved dark hue, and white background outfit. In the picture, Malti Marie sits in the baby chair with a beige-colored apron. The picture is clicked by Priyanka and posted a cute candid picture of baby Malti Marie.

She captioned her Instagram story, “When she absently needs to hold your hand…” with a watery eye emoji and a heart-eye emoji and tagged Malti Marie.

A heartwarming moment captured by Priyanka Chopra! Malti Marie’s adorable habit of holding hands. Priyanka’s post shows the special bond between her and Malti Marie. It’s sweet to see such affection between them.

