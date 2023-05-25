ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra reveals she is ‘moody’ about her ‘personal style’

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed about her personal style and how she chooses comfort and fashion all at the same time. Scroll beneath to read what she had to say

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 21:05:00
Priyanka Chopra reveals she is ‘moody’ about her ‘personal style’

In a recent exclusive interview with The Zoe Report, the mesmerizing Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans on her personal style and why she believes comfort and fashion are the ultimate dynamic duo. As she graced the magazine cover with her enchanting presence, Priyanka’s charm and wit shone through as she effortlessly blended her work and style philosophies.

Known for her remarkable talent and diverse roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka is a true fashion maven who effortlessly pulls off glamorous red carpet looks while still prioritizing her own comfort. Embracing her mantra that comfort is the key to feeling confident, Priyanka proves that you can conquer the world while looking fabulous, all without sacrificing your comfort zone. So, whether she’s rocking a dazzling couture gown or a chic yet cozy ensemble, Priyanka Chopra shows us that fashion isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling good too.

Priyanka Chopra on her personal style

Talking about her personal style, in an interview with The Zoe Report, Peecee said, “My style is very individual. I am very moody about my personal style. I will wake up in the morning and decide how I am feeling, and I always like being comfortable,” She added, “I always carry a pair of flats or sneakers on the red carpet. I am always that person who is looking to get the most comfortable while being the most fashionable. So my Spanx comes off right after the red carpet is done. I always have one/two options whenever I have a red carpet because I am moody. I might wake up and feel like it’s too tight, I can’t do it,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actress also added on the best advice on fashion she ever got, is that ‘Less is more.’ Well, now we know why Peecee never has too much business going on with her outfits at the same time.

Check out the video below-

 

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger - Priyanka Chopra on stunt sequences of Prime Video’s Citadel; thanks her stunt team in a new video: ‘blood, sweat and tears, literally’
The stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger - Priyanka Chopra on stunt sequences of Prime Video’s Citadel; thanks her stunt team in a new video: ‘blood, sweat and tears, literally’
Priyanka Chopra talks about another mistreatment she faced in Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra talks about another mistreatment she faced in Bollywood
“We were lucky to have Richard and Priyanka, because they were game!” - Citadel’s stunt master Don Theerathada
“We were lucky to have Richard and Priyanka, because they were game!” - Citadel’s stunt master Don Theerathada
Priyanka Chopra lacks culinary skills, reveals her father ‘discouraged it’
Priyanka Chopra lacks culinary skills, reveals her father ‘discouraged it’
IWMBuzz shares 5 unknown facts on Andaaz movie that completes 10 years
IWMBuzz shares 5 unknown facts on Andaaz movie that completes 10 years
Here’s when Priyanka Chopra’s Ex Harman Baweja blamed himself for their breakup, read
Here’s when Priyanka Chopra’s Ex Harman Baweja blamed himself for their breakup, read
Latest Stories
Citadel Draws Second Largest International Audience of Any New Series in Prime Video History; Joe Russo Set to Direct All of Season Two
Citadel Draws Second Largest International Audience of Any New Series in Prime Video History; Joe Russo Set to Direct All of Season Two
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
iBroad7 restructures under umbrella entity Reach India, with focus on audio, digital & local
iBroad7 restructures under umbrella entity Reach India, with focus on audio, digital & local
Priya Bapat Gets Moody In Lavender Dress; Fan Says 'Intezaar Nahi Hota'
Priya Bapat Gets Moody In Lavender Dress; Fan Says 'Intezaar Nahi Hota'
In Pics: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Assam’s Rupali Barua at 60
In Pics: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Assam’s Rupali Barua at 60
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
Read Latest News