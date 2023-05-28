Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts

Priyanka Chopra shares the poster of the movie Polite Society going all praises for the movie. The actress was last seen in the series Citadel. Scroll below to check what Peecee had to say

Priyanka Chopra on Polite Society

Sharing the poster on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Loved this movie!

Priya s stunts are so impressive! Whoever hasn ‘t seen it, do yourself a favour

& watch this beautiful movie. #NidaMansoor (Spolitesocietymovie @rituarya

@privakansara @nimrabucha @akshavkhanna3459 @focusfeatures @ellabruccoleri”

Here take a look-

About Polite Society

“Polite Society” is an electrifying action-comedy that delves into the exclusive realm of Pakistani-British elites, unravelling a captivating tale. Anchored by two audacious and defiant South Asian Muslim sisters, Lena and Ria, the film takes us on a rollercoaster ride through their lives. Lena, a discontented artist grappling with the limitations of her craft, and Ria, an unwavering dreamer determined to forge a path as a stuntwoman, find themselves still residing under the watchful eyes of disapproving parents. However, when Lena reluctantly agrees to an arranged marriage, Ria interprets it as a surrender to conformity and embarks on a relentless mission to thwart the engagement, employing every means at her disposal. Brace yourself for an enthralling narrative that confronts societal norms, challenges familial expectations, and unveils the remarkable lengths one sister will go to protect her sibling’s dreams.