ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts

Priyanka Chopra shares the poster of the movie Polite Society going all praises for the movie. The actress was last seen in the series Citadel. Scroll below to check what Peecee had to say

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 11:34:41
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts

Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actress went all praises for the movie Polite Society. The actress specially took to his Instagram stories to share the poster to go all praises for the movie. Scroll down beneath to read what the queen had to say about the movie.

Priyanka Chopra on Polite Society

Sharing the poster on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Loved this movie!
Priya s stunts are so impressive! Whoever hasn ‘t seen it, do yourself a favour
& watch this beautiful movie. #NidaMansoor (Spolitesocietymovie @rituarya
@privakansara @nimrabucha @akshavkhanna3459 @focusfeatures @ellabruccoleri”

Here take a look-

Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts 810790

About Polite Society

“Polite Society” is an electrifying action-comedy that delves into the exclusive realm of Pakistani-British elites, unravelling a captivating tale. Anchored by two audacious and defiant South Asian Muslim sisters, Lena and Ria, the film takes us on a rollercoaster ride through their lives. Lena, a discontented artist grappling with the limitations of her craft, and Ria, an unwavering dreamer determined to forge a path as a stuntwoman, find themselves still residing under the watchful eyes of disapproving parents. However, when Lena reluctantly agrees to an arranged marriage, Ria interprets it as a surrender to conformity and embarks on a relentless mission to thwart the engagement, employing every means at her disposal. Brace yourself for an enthralling narrative that confronts societal norms, challenges familial expectations, and unveils the remarkable lengths one sister will go to protect her sibling’s dreams.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel signs for S2, Joe Russo to direct
Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel signs for S2, Joe Russo to direct
Citadel Gets Renewed For A Second Season
Citadel Gets Renewed For A Second Season
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Priyanka Chopra reveals she is ‘moody’ about her ‘personal style’
Priyanka Chopra reveals she is ‘moody’ about her ‘personal style’
The stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger - Priyanka Chopra on stunt sequences of Prime Video’s Citadel; thanks her stunt team in a new video: ‘blood, sweat and tears, literally’
The stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger - Priyanka Chopra on stunt sequences of Prime Video’s Citadel; thanks her stunt team in a new video: ‘blood, sweat and tears, literally’
Priyanka Chopra talks about another mistreatment she faced in Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra talks about another mistreatment she faced in Bollywood
Latest Stories
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life
Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life
Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white
Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch
Nakuul Mehta pens heart-warming birthday wish for his father, read
Nakuul Mehta pens heart-warming birthday wish for his father, read
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot
Read Latest News