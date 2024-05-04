Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Candid Moment of her Daughter Malti Marie, Playing with Spiral, See Photo!

Priyanka Chopra, a real multi-talent, seamlessly combines her professional and family life while instilling in her daughter, Malti Marie, the same confidence and independence that she exudes. This distinct parenting technique has won her fans and made her daughter a worldwide phenomenon. Recently, Priyanka shared a candid photo of Malti Marie playing with a spiral on her Instagram story. It’s a touching reminder of the joys of parenthood and the bond between a mother and her child. Take a look at the cute picture below.

Priyanka Chopra Captured Candid Moment of Malti Marie-

Priyanka Chopra’s recent Instagram story featuring her daughter Malti Marie playing with spirals is undoubtedly heartwarming. She took to Instagram Stories to post a cute photo of her little girl, Malti Marie, playing with a spiral. Malti looks gorgeous in her multicolored round neckline, full-sleeved waistline sweater, and tight black jeans. Her little one looks cute in a messy hairstyle and paired her outfit with off-white socks. In the photo, Malti Marie is seen seated in a box, playing with spirals.

Priyanka captured a candid picture from a high angle, a delightful moment that offers fans a glimpse into the deep bond between mother and daughter. In the post, Priyanka’s joy and pride as a mother shine through, as she cherishes these precious moments with her little one.

