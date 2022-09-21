Priyanka Chopra is one of the most admired and appreciated divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for many years before eventually making her presence felt in Hollywood and from there onwards, things have been fantastic for her at a personal and professional level. The diva got married to the ‘love of her life’ aka Nick Jonas in the year 2018 and from there onwards, we can certainly say for a fact that they have done everything possible and right to give their fans some serious couple goals.

It’s been some time that Priyanka has been blessed with an adorable baby girl in Malti Marie and it was only a matter of time when Priyanka would have taken her out for her first trip. Well, it has finally happened and guess the location ladies and gentlemen? It is none other than New York. Do you want to check out what the ‘mother-daughter’ duo are upto? Take a look below –

