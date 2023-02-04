Priyanka Chopra is one of the leading both in Hollywood and Bollywood. The actress has showcased a huge leap when it comes to her career. Starting off with a humble background, PeeCee has acquired herself a huge fan following all across the nation.

There never goes a day when her fans fail to celebrate her beauty and bloom. All thanks to her fashion ecstasy. She has always put up her best fashion display in public. Whether on the red carpet or any premiere, PeeCee has put up the best edgy vogue quotient.

That being said, today we are here with PeeCee’s stunning abstract fashion of all time:

Here is when the actress decked up in a beautiful high neck abstract printed blue bodycon dress. She teamed it off with her voluminous highlighted mane for the look. She decked it up with beautiful pair of blue earrings in flowers and kept her makeup minimal.

When she slipped in a stylish unique cutout blue ruffled dress. The outfit featured an asymmetrical bottom. She teamed it off with gorgeous highlighted mane and minimal makeup.

When PeeCee stunned fans with her gorgeous boss look in a sheer shiny floral abstract printed pantsuit. The actor completed the look with a ponytail, minimal makeup and a pair of gorgeous diamond ear studs.

The time, PeeCee prompted divine grace in a yellow sheer see-through dress. Completing the look with minimal makeup and gorgeous silver accessories, the actress looked glamorous for the British Vogue photoshoot.

In terms of her professional life, Priyanka will next be seen in Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers’ Citadel series. It will be available to stream on Prime Video. She has also finished filming the Sam Heughan-starring movie “Love Again.”

Tell us which one of the three is your favourite? Do you also like abstract fashion?