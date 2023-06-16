Priyanka Chopra's happy, playtime moment

Playtime is not just a fun-filled activity for children; it is also essential for their overall development and well-being. Through play, children engage their imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. It helps them develop cognitive abilities, such as critical thinking, decision-making, and spatial awareness.

And that’s what the global icon, and our ever gorgeous desi girl believes in. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share moments where we can see her having some cherishing times with kids, enjoying a playtime regime.

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable playtime moment

In the picture, we can see the Citadel actress in her most candid mood ever, all smiling as she spends time with the kids, cherishing a must-have playtime regime. Sharing the picture, the actress also spoke about why playtime is important for children, and it isn’t just for fun but also for the kids’ mental health. The actress also tagged UNICEF, asking her fans, who are new parents to visit Parenting Hub to learn ways to boost young minds.

Priyanka Chopra-UNICEF

Priyanka Chopra, a globally renowned actress and philanthropist, has been a passionate advocate for children’s rights and welfare as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. With her unwavering commitment and dedication, she has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about various issues affecting children worldwide.

Through her association with UNICEF, Priyanka has focused on crucial areas such as education, health, gender equality, and child protection.