Priyanka Chopra’s Simple Necklace Comes With A Price You Can Buy A Flat, Check Out

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra melted hearts last night with her arrival in Mumbai. The actress was snapped at the airport with her daughter and instantly became the ‘talk of the town.’ Both mother and daughter looked gorgeous in casual outfits. Soon in the morning, Priyanka appeared at an event in the town, where she graced her look in a stunning avatar.

For the Bulgari jewelry showroom launch, the Quantico actress picked a strappy blouse embellished with intricate embroidery paired with matching high waist flared bottoms. This not-so-simple co-ord set was a perfect blend of class and sophistication. With her hair half secured, smokey eyes, and tangerine lips, she sealed her look perfectly. But that’s not all; Priyanka’s masterpiece necklace caught all attention.

The simple snake-shaped necklace gives her an alluring touch, but the hefty price of this masterpiece will leave you in shock. From the Bulgari brand itself, this serpenti necklace costs 58,65,000 rupees. With this whopping amount, one can buy a home in Mumbai. Well, this whopping amount has left us spellbound.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel. And now she will appear alongside Russo Brothers for The Bluff. She will also appear in Head of States with John Cena and Idris Elba and in the second season of Citadel.

