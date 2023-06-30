Priyanka Chopra’s unseen BFF moments are no miss, check out

Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend Mubina Rattonsey on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the global star posted an unseen picture capturing a beautiful moment between them. The picture shared by Priyanka Chopra resonates with the genuine camaraderie they share, and it is evident that their bond goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

Priyanka Chopra drops wishes for Mubina Rattonsey

The global star took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful picture with Mubina Rattonsey, where we can see the duo posing all cosy together, decked up in glam avatars, enjoying the moment. Sharing the picture, Peecee wished Mubina on her birthday

Who is Mubina Rattonsey?

Mubina Rattonsey is a prominent name in the Indian film industry, known for her contributions as a film producer. She has been involved in the production of several notable films and has established herself as a respected figure in the industry. Mubina Rattonsey’s passion for storytelling and her keen eye for talent have led her to work on a diverse range of projects, collaborating with acclaimed directors and actors. Her dedication and expertise in film production have garnered recognition and appreciation from both audiences and the film fraternity. Mubina Rattonsey continues to make significant contributions to the Indian cinema landscape, bringing compelling stories to life on the silver screen.