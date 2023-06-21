ADVERTISEMENT
Pyaar kitna bhi...: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his love life at Satyaprem Ki Katha song launch event

Kartik Aaryan, blushed, his eyes twinkling, made an intriguing revelation about his love life during the ‘Sun Sajni’ song launch event of his upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 16:07:27
Pyaar kitna bhi...: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his love life at Satyaprem Ki Katha song launch event

The charming and dashing Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, made an intriguing revelation about his love life during the ‘Sun Sajni’ song launch event of his upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ As the event’s host posed the question on the minds of many, Kartik blushed, his eyes twinkling, and replied, “Pyaar kitna bhi mile kam hai”. With those few words, Kartik unveiled a glimpse into his romantic journey, leaving fans captivated by his candid confession.

The event at a grand venue in Mumbai was already exciting as fans eagerly awaited the release of the enchanting “Sun Sajni” song from the much-anticipated movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” However, little did they expect the afternoon to take an unexpected turn, providing them with a deeper insight into the enigmatic world of Kartik’s love life.

The host playfully quizzed Kartik about his love life and questioned if he had been unlucky in love. Kartik blushed as a few of his fans at the event screamed ‘I Love You’. Soon, Kartik said, “Pyaar kitna bhi mile kam hai…So I think woh wali feeling hai.” In his brief but poignant response, Kartik managed to convey a profound truth about the complexities of love.

As “Satyaprem Ki Katha” prepares to grace the silver screen, the anticipation surrounding Kartik Aaryan’s performance and narrative grows exponentially. With its captivating storyline and soulful music, the film promises to touch the hearts of audiences across the country. The makers of the movie unveiled three tracks, “GujjuPataka”, “Naseeb Se” and “Aaj Ke Baad” and “Sun Sajni” all of which received massive responses from the fans. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film will hit the theatres on June 29. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Tujhe Dekha Toh to Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Aaj Ke Baad the most soulful romantic tunes of pure love
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
Music has the power to touch our hearts: Aditi Sharma on World Music Day
Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh on International Yoga Day
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi’s skeleton
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Revisiting Aanand Rai’s Ranjhanaa As It Turns 10
Netflix’s Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak
