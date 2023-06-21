Pyaar kitna bhi...: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his love life at Satyaprem Ki Katha song launch event

The charming and dashing Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, made an intriguing revelation about his love life during the ‘Sun Sajni’ song launch event of his upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ As the event’s host posed the question on the minds of many, Kartik blushed, his eyes twinkling, and replied, “Pyaar kitna bhi mile kam hai”. With those few words, Kartik unveiled a glimpse into his romantic journey, leaving fans captivated by his candid confession.

The event at a grand venue in Mumbai was already exciting as fans eagerly awaited the release of the enchanting “Sun Sajni” song from the much-anticipated movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” However, little did they expect the afternoon to take an unexpected turn, providing them with a deeper insight into the enigmatic world of Kartik’s love life.

The host playfully quizzed Kartik about his love life and questioned if he had been unlucky in love. Kartik blushed as a few of his fans at the event screamed ‘I Love You’. Soon, Kartik said, “Pyaar kitna bhi mile kam hai…So I think woh wali feeling hai.” In his brief but poignant response, Kartik managed to convey a profound truth about the complexities of love.

As “Satyaprem Ki Katha” prepares to grace the silver screen, the anticipation surrounding Kartik Aaryan’s performance and narrative grows exponentially. With its captivating storyline and soulful music, the film promises to touch the hearts of audiences across the country. The makers of the movie unveiled three tracks, “GujjuPataka”, “Naseeb Se” and “Aaj Ke Baad” and “Sun Sajni” all of which received massive responses from the fans. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film will hit the theatres on June 29. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

