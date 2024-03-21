Raashi Khanna Drops Unseen Photos Of Herself As Priyamvada Katyal From Yodha, Says ‘On A Mission’

Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra‘s latest film, Yodha, is fighting tough at the box office. Amidst the craze for Yodha, the lead actress dropped some unseen photos from the shoot, introduced her fans to her character in the film, and also penned a heartfelt note for her fans.

In the shared photos, Raashi shows a glimpse of herself as Priyamvada Katyal from the film. The first glimpse shows her flaunting her beautiful smile, but as you swipe, Raashi unveils the intensity of her role, not just that, but also some romance with Sidharth and, finally, her reaction to witnessing something intense. These unseen photos are anticipating fans.

However, sharing these unseen snapshots, the actress, in her caption, penned a gratitude note for the fans and followers who showered with love for her film. “Priyamvada Katyal ♥️Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your’s truly, Lady Yodha.”

Yodha was released in theatres on 15th March alongside Baster: The Naxal Story. And the film is roaring high at the box office.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.