Raashi Khanna Goes Super Bold In Denim-on-denim Co-ords, See Hot Photos

Raashi Khanna, the stunning, talented, and versatile actress of the town, recently graced the scene in a ‘never-seen-before’ avatar. The actress, this time, redefined the denim-on-denim style in a new way. You must not have seen her trendy spin with denim before. And we are totally loving her new avatar. So, let’s take a look below.

Raashi Khanna In Denim-on-denim Look

In the captivating ensemble, Raashi Khanna showcases her jaw-dropping figure. The diva dons an open-neckline denim bralette with thin strip sleeves accentuating her collarbones. The high-waist denim skirt with the thigh-high slit looks classy and trendy. With the matching denim jacket, she completes her overall glam.

With the striking poses for the camera, Raashi flaunts her curvy figure, striking a pose with the wall. The diva goes bold, showcasing her bust and midriff. And we bet there is no one who can rock this like Raashi Khanna did. However, the Farzi actress adds some golden spark with the stud earrings and layers of bangles. The messy hairstyle, smokey eyes, dewy face, and nude pink lips add a wow quotient.

Undoubtedly, the actress is painting the town in blue with her bold look. Her outfit beautifully emphasizes her hourglass, leaving fans in awe. No doubt these pictures are going viral on the internet.

Did you like Raashi Khanna’s denim-on-denim style? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.