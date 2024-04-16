More delays: After ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ & ‘Baby John’, now ‘The Sabarmati Report’ release gets delayed

It was only a while ago when we reported that an array of big films are looking at major changes to their pre-determined release dates, especially when it comes to May 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be underway in that month, and hence, the big-budgeted extravaganzas are going on to see the period off.

But it seems, they aren’t the only select few. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that a mid-range film is also looking for a delay in its release date which was sealed. We are talking about the Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra-led film, The Sabarmati Report.

A source said that the makers had applied for a certificate at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Examining Committee reportedly raised objections to certain scenes after viewing the film. Additionally, it was suggested that the film should be released after the last phase of elections, which is scheduled for June 1, due to concerns about potential violations of the model code of conduct established by the Election Commission of India.

Another source stated that the CBFC had reservations about certain moments in the film possibly hurting the sentiments of a section of the moviegoers. As a result, it was suggested that the team of the film might consider reshooting the sequence.

The Sabarmati Report was set to hit the theaters on May 3 but now, a new date hasn’t been confirmed and hence we will have to wait and see. As known, the likes of mega films like Kalki 2898 AD and Baby John were supposed to be May’s big attractions but now, they have been postponed. This means that we might be looking at a demure May with only two films looking to certainly have a release and incidentally, both will be Rajkummar Rao starrers, Srikanth and Mr & Mrs Mahi, the latter being with Janhvi Kapoor.