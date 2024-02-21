Raashi Khanna Is Next To Get Married, Check Deets Inside

The entertainment world buzzes with wedding bells as celebrities embark on marital bliss. Lavish ceremonies, designer attire, and star-studded guest lists set the stage for a season of glamorous unions and celebrations. From Rakul Preet Singh and Divya Aggarwal to Surbhi Chandna, several stars are ready to tie the knot with their love. And it seems Raashi Khanna is the next one on the list.

Yes, you heard it right. Though there is no one we know who Raashi Khanna is dating, her recent Instagram dump has made it clear that she is the next to get married. Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashi Khanna dropped some super fun pictures on her story and in a post.

The post features pictures from a haldi ceremony of Raashi’s relative, where the actress graced her presence in a beautiful pale gold salwar suit. Styled with chandbaliyan and maan tika, she looked gorgeous, and the sunglasses rocked the vibe. Throughout the photos, Raashi can be seen enjoying the celebration with everyone.

However, in her story, the actress shared a glimpse of the haldi ceremony and then the ritual of Kalerein, which the bride performs to identify who will next get married. And the Kalerein fall on Raashi Khanna. At the same time, she wrote, “Apparently, my number is next.”

Well, we can hear Raashi Khanna’s marriage news anytime. So, are you guys excited? Drop your views in the comments box below.