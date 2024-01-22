Raashi Khanna VS Sreemukhi: Who Is Elegant In Pinkish Kanjivaram Silk Saree?

Kanjivaram silk saree is the traditional outfit of women in the south. These timeless sarees are draped with silk fabric, and zari work around the borders. This is specially worn during the wedding. However, the elegance of this drape has spread all over the country, and everyone wishes to wear this timeless elegance. We found the stunning South beauties Raashi Khanna and Sreemukhi embracing the Kanjivaram silk saree look in a pinkish shade. Let’s see who did it better.

Raashi Khanna’s Pinkish Kanjivaram

The Farzi actress wore a classic orange Kanjivaram silk saree, which is draped with a beautiful pink border with zari work. She pairs her saree with a matching blouse, making her look picture-perfect. She opts for a traditional layered necklace and earrings. While her hair tied in braids gives her a traditional South look. The small bindi, rosy cheeks, black eyes, and pink lips complete her ethnicity.

Sreemukhi’s Pinkish Kanjivaram Silk Saree

The gorgeous Sreemukhi opts for a beautiful purple Kanjivaram silk saree with a pink border embellished with zari work, while the green strip looks attractive. She pairs the classic drape with a heavily beaded pink blouse, creating a contrasting style. Her hair, tied in a puffy braided tail, looked desi. At the same time, the choker necklace with a long pendant necklace looks regal. Her black bindi, bold eyes, and dark pink lips complement her appearance.

Comparing the both, it is difficult to take one name. However, who do you find more elegant in a pinkish Kanjivaram silk saree?