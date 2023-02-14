Today, a pantsuit is the finest outfit for a function or promotion. Celebrities frequently dress up to get the attention of their followers and look stunning. The actresses’ style never ceases to impress us, and they look lovely in sarees. Take inspiration from the actors Rashi Khanna and Keerthy Suresh’s pantsuit styles and co-ord sets.

You must follow Keerthy Suresh on Instagram if you enjoy fusing Indo-Western fashion and are looking for sartorial motivation.

Keerthy Suresh has improved her sense of style.

We saw the actress looking her best on two different occasions. The actress has been experimenting with her style a lot lately. First, the National Award-winning opted to dress in a hand-painted handmade Khadi outfit that included a jacket and pants. She complimented the androgynous outfit with a layer gold necklace, drop earrings, and simple black heels to give it the ideal chicness and assertiveness. She paired a powder blue patterned unisex shirt with flared jeans with a frayed hem for her second outfit of the day. Keerthy Suresh was able to accomplish both.

Another outfit of Keerthy Suresh is a green pantsuit. The diva chose a lime green pantsuit for a photo shoot. She enhanced the look by adding traditional jewellery, such as the Maharani necklace, dangly earrings, and a hathphool. She complimented it with lavender-coloured pointed-toe heels. Keerthy Suresh’s daring ensemble of messy half-updo, smokey eyes, and nude lipstick caught everyone’s attention.

Regarding her attire, Raashi Khanna never makes a mistake. She is always on point, and the diva also brought it this time. Raashi opted for a white matching set for one of her photo shoots, which ignited the internet. She flaunted her washboard abs while wearing the linen co-ord, which included a bralette and reil pants. Raashi Khanna looked stylish in the outfit, even without accessories other than earrings.

Raashi Khanna drew notice with her provocative photo session, in which she was shown baring her cleavage. She received abuse for the personal sequences in World Famous Lover a few years back, in which she co-starred with Vijay Deverakonda.

Under a chic pale yellow costume, Raashi Khanna may be seen sporting translucent undergarments. With a sensuous expression, Venky Mama girl displayed her cleavage while keeping her stylish jacket open.

Source: pinkvilla, vogue, Tollywood, Bollywood life