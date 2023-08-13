Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside

The re-release or remake wave is hitting a high note in Tollywood, with recent successes like “Surya S/o Krishnan” starring Suriya making waves. Now, the spotlight is on Mahesh Babu’s “Businessman,” which has notched a new milestone in this trend.

The latest buzz surrounds the Telugu version of the Kollywood blockbuster “Shivaji: The Boss,” gearing up for a grand return. The film is set to grace screens on December 9th, a remarkable three days before the birthday of the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth. This action-packed drama was brought to life by the masterful director Shankar.

Adding to the excitement, the ever-charming Shriya Saran took on the female lead role. The ensemble cast included Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran, all delivering pivotal performances. The musical brilliance of the film was crafted by the renowned AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning maestro. The production was meticulously overseen by the esteemed AVM Productions, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu. As the trend of revisiting cinematic gems gains momentum, “Shivaji: The Boss” returns to the limelight, promising an enthralling movie experience that pays homage to the iconic Superstar Rajinikanth while celebrating the art of filmmaking.

Yes, you read it right! ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ is all set to return soon to the theatres! Excited already? Well, we are! What are your thoughts on this remake trend that’s taking over the film industry? Let us know in the comments.