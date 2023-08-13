ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside

The film is set to grace screens on December 9th, a remarkable three days before the birthday of the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth. This action-packed drama was brought to life by the masterful director Shankar.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 13:30:16
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside 842634

The re-release or remake wave is hitting a high note in Tollywood, with recent successes like “Surya S/o Krishnan” starring Suriya making waves. Now, the spotlight is on Mahesh Babu’s “Businessman,” which has notched a new milestone in this trend.

The latest buzz surrounds the Telugu version of the Kollywood blockbuster “Shivaji: The Boss,” gearing up for a grand return. The film is set to grace screens on December 9th, a remarkable three days before the birthday of the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth. This action-packed drama was brought to life by the masterful director Shankar.

Adding to the excitement, the ever-charming Shriya Saran took on the female lead role. The ensemble cast included Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran, all delivering pivotal performances. The musical brilliance of the film was crafted by the renowned AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning maestro. The production was meticulously overseen by the esteemed AVM Productions, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu. As the trend of revisiting cinematic gems gains momentum, “Shivaji: The Boss” returns to the limelight, promising an enthralling movie experience that pays homage to the iconic Superstar Rajinikanth while celebrating the art of filmmaking.

Yes, you read it right! ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ is all set to return soon to the theatres! Excited already? Well, we are! What are your thoughts on this remake trend that’s taking over the film industry? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t 842025
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer' Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane 841867
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer ‘Jailer’ Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth's Jailer 841465
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth’s Jailer
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate 839483
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director 835374
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833198
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth
Latest Stories
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara 842646
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara
“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read 842632
“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch 842642
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch
Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 842640
Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes 842637
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes
Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841230
Ankita Lokhande’s These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks
Read Latest News