Dream Collaboration: Rajnikanth & Salman Khan together? Atlee might just make it happen

For the past few days, Salman Khan has been in the news for first, beginning the shoot of Sikandar with director A R Murugadoss. And following that the potential news of Khan collaborating with filmmaker Atlee.

It was earlier reported that Atlee was in talks with Allu Arjun for a mega project but the latter did not give any response. Then, Atlee reportedly pitched an idea to superstar Salman Khan, which he loved and gave his nod on it.

But it seems that things are only going to get bigger than ever as there is a possibility that Khan and Rajnikanth will be starring in the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a meeting involving Atlee, Rajinikanth, and Khan has been scheduled for next month.

The untitled film will be produced by leading production house Sun Pictures.

A trade source confirmed to the portal that “Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth.”

“Atlee on the other hand has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board.”

Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023), while the Rajinikanth was seen in a cameo in Lal Salaam last year.

If it does happen, having Salman Khan and Rajinikanth together in a film might be one of the biggest casting coups.