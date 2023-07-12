Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor kick start Stree 2 shooting in Chanderi

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has kicked started on a new journey as she sets off for Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh to shoot for the highly anticipated sequel to the hit film “Stree.” The nation’s one of the most favourite actresses was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding elegance as she made her way to the filming location. Sharing the exciting news with fans, the lead cast of the film took to their Instagram handles to drop a motion teaser, announcing that the filming for “Stree 2” has officially begun.

In the teaser, they expressed their anticipation for the project and revealed that the much-awaited film is slated to release in August 2024. Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look showcased her impeccable style, as she donned a printed kurta set, opted for a minimalistic makeup look, and accessorized with golden hoop earrings and a white bag. With the start of filming, fans eagerly await the next chapter of the captivating and humorous “Stree” franchise.

About the movie Stree

“Stree” is a highly acclaimed Indian comedy horror film that struck a perfect balance between scares and humor. Directed by Amar Kaushik and released in 2018, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles. Set in the town of Chanderi, the film revolves around an urban legend of a female spirit known as “Stree” who abducts men during an annual festival. With its clever blend of horror and comedy, “Stree” captivated audiences with its witty dialogues, entertaining performances, and social commentary on gender dynamics and superstitions. The film’s success at the box office and its unique storytelling approach solidified its place as a memorable entry in the comedy horror genre, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.