Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You

Rakul Preet Singh‘s newest film, I Love You, alongside Pavail Gulati, was released on 16th June 2023. The film father positive reviews and responses from the audience. In addition, the actress got praised for her versatility in portraying the new character in the film. Overwhelmed with the crazy response, the actress shared her gratitude in the latest post on Instagram. Let’s check it out.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Overwhelming Reaction

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram, shared a look pic of her character in the movie, and mentioned the reviews from different sites like TOI, Cinema Express, and others. While IWMBuzz also shared a positive review. “Loved the ways Rakul Preet Singh stepped into yet another character with such ease in I Love You! Must say, she is a perfect blend of prettiness and acting prowess!”

The actress shared the pictures thanking her fans and viewers for the constant support and said I Love You to her fans. “I 💖 you all for such a warm response !!Satyas character is a result of extreme hard work and extremely close to my heart .. could not have been possible without a great team .. @nikmahajan @pavailgulati @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion

Watch #iloveyou on #jiocinema if you haven’t yet …”

