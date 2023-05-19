Rakul Preet Singh in strapless white bodycon latex outfit, a visual delight

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful silver latex outfit at the IIFA press conference. The pictures are going viral on the internet, where the diva looked all grand and beautiful in the outfit.

As the highly anticipated IIFA Awards 2023 approaches, anticipation among fans reaches its peak. This prestigious ceremony, known for honoring excellence in the entertainment industry, has ignited curiosity regarding the nominations and enthralling performances that await.

Owing to that, a picture of Rakul Preet Singh has gone viral, as she graced the press conference for the same recently looking all gorgeous in her sheer latex outfit. Check out

Rakul Preet Singh’s stylish look

In the pictures we can see the actress wearing a stylish silver latex outfit. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair and minimal makeover. The actress gave off nothing but goals as the pictures went sprawling on internet.

About Rakul Preet’s performances

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Rakul Preet Singh revealed about her performances in the award ceremony. She said, “I’m very excited about the performance as this is the first time, I’m performing at IIFA. I always used to watch IIFA at home during my childhood. It used to happen internationally on a large scale. I’m very excited about my performance. It is an act that has never been seen before on the IIFA stage. My performance is a tribute to the black-and-white era. I can’t reveal much but even songs will be a surprise for you guys. It is about the black-and-white cinema, their adayein, their charisma will be seen.”

Further Details

From the dynamic presence of Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, to the captivating artistry of Ayushmann Khurana, these celebrated personalities are set to create a spectacle that will leave the audience enthralled. With the stage ready to be set on fire, the IIFA Awards 2023 guarantees an evening of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable entertainment.