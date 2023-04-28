ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in blue off-shoulder slit gown, Sai Pallavi wins hearts in "5 seconds expression challenge"

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are winning hearts with perfection

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 16:23:52
Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are two of the most gorgeous and talented beautiful divas and performing aristes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Rakul Preet Singh has been successfully working in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making a name for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry, Sai Pallavi, on the other hand has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time and well, we are truly loving it for real. Despite the fact that she’s never really worked in a Hindi film project, her body of work in the South regional entertainment space has itself been enough to make things count in the professional space.

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are winning hearts with these posts:

While Rakul Preet Singh is quite active and engaging with her fans on social media platforms, Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, doesn’t post very frequently. She usually shares updates on her social media profile only when there’s a requirement and not elsewhere. The actress is also known to give fun and engaging interviews from her end and well, it is because of those interviews that that she engages with the audience in a fun way. This time, a video of Sai Pallavi is going viral where the beautiful diva is seen taking the fun 5 seconds expression challenge. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is looking slayer and perfect in an gorgeous BTS moment in blue and well, we are truly in love. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and beautiful, ain’t it? Entertaining for real, right folks? Wonderful in the true sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

