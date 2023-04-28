Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in blue off-shoulder slit gown, Sai Pallavi wins hearts in "5 seconds expression challenge"

Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are two of the most gorgeous and talented beautiful divas and performing aristes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Rakul Preet Singh has been successfully working in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making a name for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry, Sai Pallavi, on the other hand has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time and well, we are truly loving it for real. Despite the fact that she’s never really worked in a Hindi film project, her body of work in the South regional entertainment space has itself been enough to make things count in the professional space.

While Rakul Preet Singh is quite active and engaging with her fans on social media platforms, Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, doesn’t post very frequently. She usually shares updates on her social media profile only when there’s a requirement and not elsewhere. The actress is also known to give fun and engaging interviews from her end and well, it is because of those interviews that that she engages with the audience in a fun way. This time, a video of Sai Pallavi is going viral where the beautiful diva is seen taking the fun 5 seconds expression challenge. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is looking slayer and perfect in an gorgeous BTS moment in blue and well, we are truly in love. See below folks –

